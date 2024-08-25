Yom River bursts banks to flood village

The swollen Yom River washed out a section of a road that serves as a flood levee in Sukhothai’s Muang district and quickly inundated a large area of one tambon early on Sunday.

Officials said the strong current of the Yom River, which became bloated because of run-off floodwaters from Phrae, also burst its banks to flood many parts of three other districts that the river runs through: Khalok, Sri Samrong, Muang and Kong Krailat districts.

Nussara Boonphol, chief of Tambon Yang Sai, said the strong tide washed out a 50-metre section of an earth road along the river in Ban Wang Pho in her tambon at about 5am.