Loan sharks using iCloud access to trap borrowers with high rates

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has warned people against providing their iCloud account access to loan sharks because they stand a chance of losing all their data and being cheated.

The NESDC raised concerns after discovering that some non-banking loan operators have started using iCloud access as collateral to force debt repayment. iCloud, a cloud storage service provided by Apple Inc, stores and syncs users’ data across their Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches. This makes it possible for loan sharks to gain control of the borrowers’ personal information and devices.