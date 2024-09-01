Academic calls for police reform before legalising casinos

An academic on Sunday called for police reform to prevent corruption before the government would decriminalise underground businesses, especially legalising casinos.

Prof Dr Attakrit Patchimnan, director of the Sanya Dharmasakti Institute for Democracy, said a comprehensive police reform would be a necessary first step before the country could move on to other issues.

Attakrit was commenting on an idea floated by ruling Pheu Thai Party’s patriarch former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who said underground businesses should be legalised and regulated to solve social issues and to increase revenue for the country.