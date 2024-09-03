Blindly opposing Kaeng Sua Ten Dam is pointless, says Somsak

Phrae locals should talk to the government instead of blindly taking a stand against the long-delayed construction of Kaeng Sua Ten Dam, caretaker Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said.

He said on Tuesday that the protesters blindly launched a protest every time the government mentions the project as a measure to prevent flooding in the Yom River basin that covers Phrae and Sukhothai provinces.

Hailing from Sukhothai himself, Somsak said he has endured heavy flooding every year because there is no reservoir to trap the waters that inundate the area when the Yom River bursts its banks.

Somsak said Sukhothai had to build a 9-kilometre-long levee to protect three districts from being inundated by the overflowing river, but the levee does not help much.