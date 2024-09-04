Thailand to add hundreds of stations to boost disaster warnings

Thailand’s natural disaster warning system will be beefed up by hundreds more automated monitoring stations under a memo of understanding (MOU) signed by the Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation and national agencies on Tuesday.

The MOU launched the second phase of a project to set up automated telemetry stations nationwide to measure climate, rainfall and water levels in watershed forests.

The project builds on initiatives of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha and His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, which save lives and property by improving surveillance, warning and evacuation against floods and other natural disasters.