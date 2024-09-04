THAI CEO assures its Airbus A350 are in good, flying condition

The remark came after the Hong Kong airline announced suspension of flights using the Airbus A350 aircraft until Thursday (September 5) for inspection of the aircraft engine.

Cathay Pacific’s move came after its CX383 flight from Hong Kong to Zurich was cancelled on Monday (September 2) after flying for only 75 minutes due to an issue with the aircraft’s right engine.

The inspection found that 15 of 48 Airbus A350 aircraft in the airline’s fleet need change of components. Three of them have already been repaired so far.