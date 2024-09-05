Typhoon Yagi to hit most of Thailand with heavy rain this week

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) issued a warning on Thursday, saying Typhoon Yagi will bring heavy rain to the North, Northeast, East and South (Andaman coast) of Thailand this week.

Surasee Kittimonthon, the ONWR secretary-general, said the typhoon is forecast to pass through Hainan in China and make landfall over upper Vietnam on Friday and Saturday.

Increased rainfall is expected to hit the North, upper Northeast, East and the Andaman coast in the South of Thailand over the next seven days. Heavy flooding can be expected in flood-prone areas in the North, as well as Trat in the Southeast and Chanthaburi in the East, he added.