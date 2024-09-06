Demand for luxury gives rise to a new definition: the ‘Luxumer’

The research, titled “Unstoppable Luxumer: Understanding the Allure of Luxury”, sheds light on the growing attraction to luxury goods in Thailand, identifying key factors driving this trend and pinpointing crucial consumer segments in the high-end market.

It also explores attitudes, behaviours, motivations and factors influencing purchasing decisions in this consumer group, with the goal of assisting businesses and marketers in developing strategies to attract luxury consumers in the future.

According to the study, men are more inclined towards luxury consumption than women. The most frequent luxury purchases for men were technology gadgets, while women preferred luxurious food and beverage.

The top three brands purchased by men were Apple (technology gadgets), Louis Vuitton (apparel and fashion), and Starbucks (foods and beverages), while women’s top three were Starbucks (food and beverages), Dior (cosmetics/perfume/skincare), and Dior (apparel and fashion).

One-third of respondents engaged in “luxury” behaviour, with 31% demonstrating strong luxury tendencies and 6% exhibiting extreme luxury attachment.

When segmented by generation, generation X exhibited the highest luxury consumption across all age groups, followed by Gen Z, Gen Y, and Baby Boomers, respectively. Gen Z, Gen Y, and Baby Boomers were most likely to purchase luxury food and beverages, while Generation X preferred luxury apparel and fashion items.

Furthermore, among all respondents, 54% reported earning no more than 50,000 baht per month, and 50% had savings of less than six months. Interestingly, many luxury consumers were willing to spend 10-30% of their monthly income on luxury goods.