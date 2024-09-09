Buriram girl, 8, found by police after 3km trek to see elephants

At 9.30pm on Sunday, officers from Nang Rong Police Station and Rescue Team in Buriram province were notified about a little girl walking alone along the Buriram-Nang Rong road. A concerned citizen had taken her to a nearby petrol station for safety.

Upon investigation, the authorities found the girl, eight-year-old "Nam". When asked, she explained that she was going on a school trip with her teacher to see elephants in Surin province. Fearing she might miss the bus, she packed her bag with supplies and started walking to the school, which was about 3 kilometres from her home. In her bag, they found snacks and milk.

