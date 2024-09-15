Suriya orders probe into US allegations of bribe-taking by Thai officials

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has instructed two departments in charge of road construction to investigate whether their senior officials had taken bribes as alleged by US authorities.

Suriya said on Sunday that he had instructed all concerned agencies to gather all the information and report the findings to him. The minister clarified that the alleged bribe had not happened now but in the past, so it would take time to gather the information.

Suriya was commenting on reports by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that alleged Wirtgen Thailand, a subsidiary of Deere & Company, was involved in bribing Thai government officials for contracts.