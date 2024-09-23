Samut Prakan pileup: 22-wheel truck ploughs through 16 vehicles

A 22-wheel trailer truck experienced a brake failure on the Kanchanapisek expressway in Samut Prakan on Sunday evening, and ploughed into vehicles in front causing a 17-vehicle pileup.

Police and rescue officials said 17 motorists, including the truck driver, sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred on the expressway’s Bang Phli-Suksawat section at the 18+600 kilometre marker at 5pm.

The crash took place in Tambon Ya Praek, within Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district, on the inbound route towards Bangkok’s Bang Na district.

Witnesses said the truck lost control while going down a bridge and ploughed into rows of vehicles that had either stopped or were crawling due to congestion.