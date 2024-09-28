Kitrat to take over as acting National Police chief from October 1

Pol General Kitrat Phanphet, the deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, has been named acting National Police chief by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, effective from October 1.

Kitrat will succeed Pol General Torsak Sukvimol, the current Royal Thai Police chief, who will retire from service on October 1.

Kitrat had taken over as acting National Police chief while Torsak was suspended from duties since March, following conflicts with his then-deputy Pol General Surachate Hakparn.

Torsak resumed duties in June, while Surachate, also known as “Big Joke”, was dismissed under a royal command. He faced a severe disciplinary probe following accusations of his involvement in online gambling networks.