Report highlights the economic cost of discrimination against LGBTQI+

According to the report, released on Wednesday at an event co-led by Transtalents Consulting Group and Sasin School of Management, the research — part of a wider Southeast Asia report — combines qualitative and quantitative data to explore several factors impacting economic performance.

The report indicates that depression in the LGBTQI+ community cost Thailand between 5 billion baht and 14.9 billion baht per annum. In Thailand, 11% of the LGBTQI+ community are diagnosed with moderate to severe depression.

Another healthcare cost, relating to HIV/AIDS response, amounts to between 24.4 billion baht and 73.2 billion baht. These costs stem from disability and lost wages, suggesting that increased intervention and prevention efforts could play an important role in strengthening Thailand's economy.

The wage gap between LGBTQI+ people and their non-LGBTQI+ counterparts produces an estimated annual cost of between 22.5 billion baht and 33.7 billion baht. This figure is higher than in neighbouring Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

Despite LGBTQI+ wage gaps existing across the region, research from Boston Consulting Group shows that workplace programmes in Southeast Asia supporting LGBTQI+ staff are growing at half the speed of programmes supporting women and other minorities. Currently, Thailand is the only country in the region with legislation banning LGBTQI+ discrimination in the workplace.

LGBTQI+ discrimination can negatively impact consumer export markets, talent attraction and tourism, including LGBTQI+ tourists. Countries with more positive reputations regarding LGBTQI+ rights have realised the economic opportunities for attracting more LGBTQI+ tourists.