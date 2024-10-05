Themed “Smart Aging, Graceful Living: Embracing Tech & AI”, the initiative aims to equip elderly Thais with digital skills, helping them adapt to new technologies such as Generative AI, which can benefit them in daily life and supplement their income.
In response to Thailand’s transition to a Super Aged Society, the programme also focuses on promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being among the seniors, while boosting their self-esteem.
Grab has also launched a travel guide, “Bangkok: Taste, Tour, Treasure”, featuring attractions and food recommendations from Grab’s elderly drivers, to mark the International Day of Older Persons on October 1.
Worachat Luxkanalode, Country Head of Grab Thailand, said, “We first launched the Grab Wai Kao programme in 2022, in partnership with depa, to help seniors develop basic digital skills and access income opportunities post-retirement by providing on-demand transportation and delivery services on our platform.
The programme has attracted great interest from seniors looking to make productive use of their time, reduce boredom, and create self-value. Many have mentioned that providing services through the Grab app allows them to meet new people and have new experiences every day. Some also appreciate the extra income, which helps them avoid becoming a burden on their families.
Presently, we have over ten thousand drivers over the age of 60 on our platform, who bring valuable life experience and prioritize safety and caution in their services”.
“Thailand has now entered a Complete Aged Society, with over 20% of the population aged 60 and above. It’s projected to become a Super Aged Society, with over 30% of the population aged 60 or older by 2033.
This demographic shift will definitely impact Thailand’s economy and society, and many organizations, including Grab, are preparing for these changes. That’s why we are continuing the Grab Wai Kao programme this year, in collaboration with depa, the Ministry of Labor, and the private sector, to promote digital literacy, especially in technological tools for seniors, helping them apply these skills in their daily life or for new income opportunities.
We also seek to enhance other benefits for them in addition to the personal accident insurance coverage during their rides,” Worachat said.
Highlights of the “Grab Wai Kao” programme Year 2 include:
Digital Skills Development for Elderly Drivers: This year’s programme offers both offline training and online courses via the GrabAcademy, focusing on the following three areas:
1) Technology: The course “Keeping Up with AI, Oldies’ New Friend” by depa’s specialist Suchana Sinthavathavorn introduces AI basics and demonstrates how AI can assist seniors with daily tasks, planning, income generation and greater work efficiency;
2) Physical Health: The “Stay Healthy for 100 Years is Possible” course by Dr. Gengpong Tangaroonsanti, a geriatrics expert, provides health tips and exercise recommendations tailored for the elderly; and
3) Mental Well-being: The “Happier Every Year, Feeling Better Every Day” course by Napaporn ‘DJ Aoi’ inspires seniors to adopt a positive mindset and take care of their mental health.
Additional Benefits for Senior Drivers: Thanks to private-sector partners specializing in healthcare or elderly products, Grab offers additional benefits to senior drivers, including check-up packages from telemedicine provider Doctor Anywhere, relaxing massages and rehabilitation programs by Rebalance Clinic, health supplements by Lifetune, a brand under British Dispensary Group, special discounts on glasses with progressive lenses at Monde Eyewear, and special discounts on elderly products ordered online from Big C Online.
Income Opportunities on Grab’s Platform: Grab continues to provide income opportunities to seniors in Thailand, raising awareness of the programme through several media channels and depa’s networks while highlighting testimonial stories of Grab’s elderly drivers to inspire others.
To celebrate the International Day of Older Persons on October 1, Grab has developed an English travel guide titled “Bangkok: Taste, Tour, Treasure”, featuring curated attractions and eateries in Bangkok, recommended by Grab’s elderly drivers. The guidebook will be available at Grab’s pick-up point at Suvarnabhumi Airport, and Grab’s Service Counter at Don Mueang Airport. A digital version can also be downloaded from Link.
“Grab remains committed to improving programmes and initiatives that drive Thailand’s digital economy and create positive social and environmental impacts. We will continue to provide income opportunities for Thais, regardless of their gender, age, and educational background. This aligns with our GrabForGood mission, which aims to leverage technology to improve the quality of people’s lives and drive Southeast Asia forward,” Worachat concluded.