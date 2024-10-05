Smart aging, Graceful living: Embracing tech & AI

The programme has attracted great interest from seniors looking to make productive use of their time, reduce boredom, and create self-value. Many have mentioned that providing services through the Grab app allows them to meet new people and have new experiences every day. Some also appreciate the extra income, which helps them avoid becoming a burden on their families.

Presently, we have over ten thousand drivers over the age of 60 on our platform, who bring valuable life experience and prioritize safety and caution in their services”.

“Thailand has now entered a Complete Aged Society, with over 20% of the population aged 60 and above. It’s projected to become a Super Aged Society, with over 30% of the population aged 60 or older by 2033.

This demographic shift will definitely impact Thailand’s economy and society, and many organizations, including Grab, are preparing for these changes. That’s why we are continuing the Grab Wai Kao programme this year, in collaboration with depa, the Ministry of Labor, and the private sector, to promote digital literacy, especially in technological tools for seniors, helping them apply these skills in their daily life or for new income opportunities.

We also seek to enhance other benefits for them in addition to the personal accident insurance coverage during their rides,” Worachat said.