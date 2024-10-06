Alleged swindler labelled ‘Parliament ghost’ arrested

After the debate, Metropolitan Police chief Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang assigned Thiradej to locate and arrest her to prevent her from causing more damage.

Thiradej found that she had fled to rented rooms in Lat Krabang and moved around often to try to avoid arrest.

After she was arrested at a rented room, police located her car parked inside a hotel in which several items of evidence were found, including a white dress uniform, a black jacket with a “Parliament” label stitched on it, and a black jacket with a “PM’s Office” label.

Police said Suwadee had a long criminal record of 14 swindling cases. For example, she was arrested and charged by Nakhon Si Thammarat police on May 12 last year for allegedly persuading her victims to remit 1.7 million baht to her to invest in an “Uncle Tu Plus card” project. She told her victims that she was the secretary of Prayut, or “Uncle Tu”.

In the latest case on September 27, she was charged by Bang Pho police station with dressing like a state official and wearing rank badges to deceive people inside the Parliament compound.

After her arrest, Suwadee claimed she did not intend to deceive anyone. She said she borrowed the white dress from a friend in order to be photographed inside Parliament to apply as a political party’s election candidate.

She said that although she has been sentenced to three years in jail in the 1.7-million-baht swindling case, she is fighting the case in the Appeals Court.

