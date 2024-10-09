Mysterious translucent, needle-like creatures invade Pranburi Beach

Tourists and locals were surprised to find the popular Pranburi Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan littered with mysterious transparent, needle-like creatures on Tuesday.

When pictures of these strange creatures were shared on social networks, many marine experts said they could belong to the Creseis species, a type of sea snail belonging to the Pteropod order.

Promsing Singhaseni, a volunteer at the Pranburi Environment Protection unit, said the white, transparent needlelike creatures were seen scattered on a 5-kilometre stretch from Khao Kaloke to the mouth of Pranburi River. He said a fisherman told him that they had never seen anything like this for decades.