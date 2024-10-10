Key industrial estates in Ayutthaya safe from flooding: IEAT

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) believes its three estates in Ayutthaya will be safe from flooding this year despite massive runoffs from upstream provinces.

IEAT acting governor Sumet Tangprasert said on Thursday that the Hi-Tech Industrial Estate and the Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Bang Pa-in district and the Nakhon Luang Industrial Estate in Muang district will most certainly be unaffected.

He said flood prevention measures have been taken at the three estates since the 2011 flood crisis. Among the measures are 7- to 8-metre-high flood levees IEAT built around the three estates.