Key industrial estates in Ayutthaya safe from flooding: IEAT

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) believes its three estates in Ayutthaya will be safe from flooding this year despite massive runoffs from upstream provinces.
IEAT acting governor Sumet Tangprasert said on Thursday that the Hi-Tech Industrial Estate and the Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Bang Pa-in district and the Nakhon Luang Industrial Estate in Muang district will most certainly be unaffected.
He said flood prevention measures have been taken at the three estates since the 2011 flood crisis. Among the measures are 7- to 8-metre-high flood levees IEAT built around the three estates.
The authority also dispatched officials to check the readiness of the flood prevention measures last week. Its workers have dredged canals and sewers around the estates and have prepared all water pumps.
The IEAT has also taken steps to help communities around the estate if the pumped-out water floods their area, Sumet added.
In Samut Prakan, meanwhile, Sumet said the IEAT has almost finished building a comprehensive flood prevention system for its Bang Pu Industrial Estate.
He said this estate is not located on low land, and only suffers flooding when there is heavy, continuous rain.