Unpacking the ingredients of a sustainable lifestyle

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2024

PTT Global Chemical (GC) is set to host its fifth annual GC Sustainable Living Symposium on Friday (October 18) at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

The event, themed “Sustainability is not difficult”, aims to engage people of all ages and professions in discussions about sustainable living.

A hybrid event, the symposium offers both on-site and online participation options. This format ensures wider accessibility and engagement with the content to foster participation, collaboration, and positive change.

Focusing on both Sustainable Business and Net Zero Lifestyles, the event features thought-provoking discussions with 30 industry leaders and partners from Thailand and abroad. These discussions will be held across three main platforms: Plenary Forum, Exhibition and Lifestyle Forum.

The Plenary Forum, on the theme Sustainability - The Only Path Forward, delves into global sustainability trends and Thailand's transition to a low-carbon society. Topics include:

  • Global sustainability trends: Examining international regulations and practices, including those in the EU and US
  • Thailand's carbon reduction approach: Exploring how Thailand can achieve its carbon reduction goals while remaining competitive
  • Sustainability as business opportunity: Highlighting the potential of sustainability practices for businesses
  • Sustainable packaging solutions: Showcasing innovative packaging solutions from leading companies.
  • Role of sustainable finance: Exploring how financial institutions can support businesses in transitioning to a low-carbon society.

The exhibition, on the theme of “Sustainability Through Innovation and Collaboration”, showcases examples of how the public and private sectors can work together to achieve sustainable goals.

Key areas of focus include:

  • Thailand's climate change policy: Understanding and implementing the policy for a low-carbon future
  • Reducing plastic waste: Exploring solutions for waste reduction and responsible waste management

Lifestyle Forum, based on the concept of "Everyone Has a Role to Play," emphasises how individuals can contribute to a sustainable future through their daily actions. Topics include:

  • GEN S Academic Showcase: A collaboration between GC and AIS to raise awareness about e-waste and plastic waste management in universities across Thailand.
  • GEN S All Stars: Inspiring talks from sustainability advocates across generations, including Baby Boomers, Gen X, Gen Y, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha.

The symposium goes beyond just discussions, offering attendees an opportunity to learn about sustainable living practices through interactive activities such as:

  • Sustainability innovation showcase: Exploring practical solutions for reducing net zero greenhouse gas emissions
  • Discover sustainable products: Learning about GC's innovative, eco-friendly products designed to meet lifestyle needs.
  • Managing used plastics: Learning how to properly sort and dispose of plastic waste.
  • Upcycling with plastic funtastic: Creating fun and practical items from used plastic.
  • GEN S market: Shopping for eco-friendly products that are both functional and sustainable.

Attendance is free of charge. Interested participants can register and find more information at https://gcsustainablelivingsymposium2024.com/th .
 

