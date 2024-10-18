PM suggests using creativity to boost ‘Naga Fireball’ event

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday suggested that the organisers of the annual Naga Fireball festival in Nong Khai province should use creativity and modern technology to boost awareness among Thai and foreign visitors.

In a bid to promote the festival as one of Thailand’s soft powers, the PM said it should focus on assimilating the rich history of the Northeastern region with the folk tale of Naga King Phaya Pisaisat Nagaraj, a mythological serpent who is believed to reside in the Mekong River.

“We can add creativity and use technology to make people from around the world see how this festival is celebrated every year,” said Paetongtarn. “The government is ready to give full support, while the [National Soft Power Strategy] committee has already laid the groundwork.”

She added that besides the Naga Fireball, the Isaan (northeastern) region has many interesting festivals that should be further promoted to attract visitors, including the Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival and Nakhon Phanom Illuminated Boat Procession.

"If people around the world get to know these festivals, it will help boost tourism and generate income for the Isaan people. The government is ready to promote the heritage of Isaan people to the world, and will continue to do so in the future,” the prime minister said.