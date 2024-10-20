SRT governor meets his Laotian counterpart to step up cooperation

The state railways chiefs of Thailand and Laos held a meeting on Friday and pledged to step up cooperation to improve railway services linking the two neighbouring countries.

Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), said on Saturday that he had met Lao National Railways managing director Daochinda Siharath in Bangkok on Friday to follow up on the memorandum on technical cooperation between the two state railway authorities.

The memorandum was signed on October 8 for the two agencies to expand rail transport capacity between Thailand and Laos.