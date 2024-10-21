The predator who stalked schools in Bangkok

“It was widely known within the teaching community that Mr V's behaviour was concerning, but unfortunately, these concerns were often downplayed or dismissed as a joke,” the teacher said.



It is believed that Mr V’s long tenure and connections at International School “B” made him virtually untouchable.

Victims speak up



Five victims have reportedly given police testimony in the hope of seeing Mr V flung behind bars.



Tan (not his real name) is one of the victims who has devoted his time and energy to seeking justice for himself, fellow students and others who were also sexually abused by this teacher.

He told The Nation what happened to him while he was a student at International School “B”. He was 14 at the time and had gone to the United States on a study trip with two other students and a foreign male teacher. Upon arrival, he discovered that the sleeping arrangements were such that he had to share a bed with Mr V.



During the month there, Mr V regularly showed the child pornographic films, insisting that he removed his trousers and performed oral sex on him without warning. This happened every night.



The boy was afraid to fight back because the teacher was muscular and often acted like he was a skilled fighter. Once he repeatedly threw a knife at empty boxes, terrorising the 14-year-old.



When Tan returned to Thailand, he would go see Mr V every weekend.

“This went on for six months until I reached the point where I couldn’t take it anymore and I stopped going to see him. It was like I had the so-called Stockholm syndrome. I tried to explain to myself that there was a reason I was willing to do this. That I was not a victim. Until I eventually blocked him and stopped seeing him,” he said.



Tan reckons that in his 30 or so years as a teacher, Mr V has possibly abused 50 to 60 students.



The Nation spoke to another student, who also said the abuse began while he was in the 8th grade, recounting a disturbing incident when the teacher hired a female prostitute and videotaped them having sex.



The teacher had manipulated the student into believing that this was normal for boys his age. As he grew older, he blocked out the trauma and even remained on friendly terms with the teacher after graduating. It was only much later that he realised the full impact of the abuse.



Never too late



Since these incidents took place 15 years ago, they cannot be brought to court in Thailand, but fortunately, there is no statute of limitations on sexual assault cases in the United States.



Tan and several other victims have received help from the US-based The A21 organisation and Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI). They have filed a police complaint at Samut Prakan’s Bang Kaew Police Station and their case was forwarded to the US Homeland Security in April this year. However, it has been five months now, and the US agency has not responded.



Meanwhile, the former students managed to track Mr V down to a school in Los Angeles in California, and told the administrators there of their experience. Mr V’s name and photograph was removed from the school’s website, though the school has refused to provide any information of Mr V’s whereabouts, saying it’s an internal matter.



It is believed that Mr V is still in the United States and cannot be expected to stay under the radar for too long. He was last reported to have allegedly borrowed US$1,000 from a former student in Thailand, who apparently had no clue of the man’s sexual misconduct.



He may also not be able to leave the country as his case is with Interpol.



The Nation reached out to both the alumni and the school for further comment, but has yet to receive a response.