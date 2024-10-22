Bangkok to host Pet Fair next week

With over 400 exhibitors from 45 countries and an anticipated 15,000 visitors from 75 nations, the event aims to inspire innovative business ideas in the pet sector.

This year’s event showcases a wealth of new products and technologies, with participation from prominent brands such as I-Tel Corporation and Pet Treatments Co., Ltd. Additionally, a series of seminars covering topics including trends in the pet care market and growth opportunities will be featured.

Key highlights include:

Attendees can gain valuable insights from industry experts through seminars on topics such as market trends, consumer behavior, and innovative product development.

Networking opportunities: The popular networking night dubbed "One Night in Bangkok" will provide a relaxed atmosphere for attendees to socialise and build relationships.

Senior project manager Johannes Kraus is enthusiastic about welcoming international attendees back to Bangkok, where the vibrant market continues to thrive. The event promises a robust B2B networking platform, with highlights including a special networking night for exhibitors and key clients.

Further details and pre-registration information can be found on the event's official website.

Pre-registration is required for free entry; those who do not register in advance will face an admission fee of 350 baht.



