Hat Yai police nab Indonesian suspect over theft of 1 million baht

Hat Yai police arrested an Indonesian national at a hotel in Nakhon Si Thammarat on charges of stealing 1 million baht from a parked pickup truck on Monday.

After the owner of the pickup truck and the stolen money filed a complaint with Hat Yai police, officers checked security camera footage, which led them to arrest Erwin Apri Anto, 45, at a hotel in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The suspect admitted that he had trailed the pickup and stolen the money when the owner parked it outside a restaurant and fled to Nakhon Si Thammarat. He said he has spent most of the cash and only has some 400,000 baht left.