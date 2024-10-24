Maker of top petfood brands launches website to find homes for strays

Mars Inc, a global leader in pet care products, confectionary and some of the world’s best-known brands, has launched an online portal to help three Thai foundations find homes for rescued cats and dogs.

The th.WeR4HappyTails.com website, run by Mars Petcare (Thailand), aims to help The Voice Foundation, Soi Dog Foundation and Jai Dog Rescue link rescued animals to their future owners.

Mars Inc is the maker of popular pet food brands like Pedigree, Whiskas, Royal Canin and Nutro.

Ratchakorn Chenpattanapong, country manager of Mars Petcare (Thailand), a subsidiary of Mars Inc, said the website was launched at the “Global Adoption Weekend” held on Saturday.