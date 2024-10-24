Maker of top petfood brands launches website to find homes for strays

Mars Inc, a global leader in pet care products, confectionary and some of the world’s best-known brands, has launched an online portal to help three Thai foundations find homes for rescued cats and dogs.
The th.WeR4HappyTails.com website, run by Mars Petcare (Thailand), aims to help The Voice Foundation, Soi Dog Foundation and Jai Dog Rescue link rescued animals to their future owners.
Mars Inc is the maker of popular pet food brands like Pedigree, Whiskas, Royal Canin and Nutro.
Ratchakorn Chenpattanapong, country manager of Mars Petcare (Thailand), a subsidiary of Mars Inc, said the website was launched at the “Global Adoption Weekend” held on Saturday.
He said the website displays profiles of rescued stray animals that are ready for adoption, adding that this platform was launched to help tackle the problem of stray animals in Thailand.
Ratchakorn said there is a crisis with stray animals in Thailand, as a recent survey showed that only 5% of first-time dog owners and 3% of first-time cat owners here adopted rescued animals.
As part of the Global Adoption Weekend campaign, Ratchakorn said that for every 100 baht spent on Mars Petcare products on Lazada between October 25 and 30, Mars will donate one meal to an animal shelter.
Chonlada Sirisant, a co-founder of The Voice Foundation, said she hoped this new platform would boost the chance of animals at her shelters to be adopted.
Soi Dog Foundation’s CEO Louise Rose said this cooperation with Mars will help address the crisis of street animals in Thailand.
Mike Dover, a co-founder of Jai Dog Rescue, said he believes every stray animal should have a warm home and this platform will play a key role in reducing the number of stray animals on the streets as well as in shelters.