Legal amendments for pyramid fund schemes planned

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Monday that the planned revisions of the law to prevent the public from being deceived by pyramid-fund schemes would allow legal action against the low-level heads of such funds as well.

Julapun said the current law against pyramid fund schemes allowed the authorities to take action only against top-level bosses of the schemes’ networks.

Julapun said the planned amendments would also see the Finance Ministry replaced with the Justice Ministry as the enforcer of the law against pyramid-fund schemes.