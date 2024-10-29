Nakhon Phanom official returns to work after Tak Bai case expires

Chalermchai was named in both lawsuits, bringing the total number of defendants in both suits to 14. Not one defendant responded to the charges as of midnight on Friday, when the 20-year statute of limitations on the case was declared to have expired.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Wissanu had applied for his annual leave from October 15 to 18, but after his boss learned of his arrest warrant, his leave was cancelled.

However, Wissanu could not be contacted until he returned to work on the morning of October 26.

On Monday, a reporter contacted Wissanu for comments at his office at Tha Uthane district, but he refused to comment only saying he was just a truck driver at the time.

Separately, the Nakhon Phanom provincial administration explained that when a civil servant is absent for less than 15 days he cannot be fired. The most it can do is launch a disciplinary probe and the maximum penalty would only be a salary cut.

When asked to comment on the case of the assistant district chief, Anutin said he had told the Interior permanent secretary to look into it.

He said he had learned that Wissanu was absent from work for only seven days and he had applied for leave before the court issued an arrest warrant against him. He said the district chief had cancelled the leave after Wissanu’s arrest warrant was issued.

Anutin said the investigators will ask Wissanu to explain why he did not report to work after his leave was cancelled.

The interior minister also said that Wissanu could not be punished beyond what was allowed by regulations and law.

Since Wissanu’s rank is lower than C9, the interior minister cannot interfere in his transfer, adding that this power only lies with the permanent secretary. He responded to a reporter asking if Wissanu should be shifted back to Tak Bai district.



