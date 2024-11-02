Huge surge in interest among Thais on travel to China after visa-free policy

Data from social listening platform Zanroo reveals that Thai netizens have engaged with Chinese tourism content a staggering 1.8 billion times since the visa-free policy came into effect on March 1.

TikTok emerged as the most popular platform for sharing Chinese travel experiences, accounting for over 84% of the total engagements. Users have been captivated by short video clips showcasing the country's stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and unique cultural experiences.