Thai police nab Malaysian pop-star, 5 others with haul of meth pills

A popular Malaysian singer and five of her accomplices were charged on Monday for allegedly bringing 6,000-plus methamphetamine pills across the border.
Some 50 commando police were deployed to provide security as Wan Norsahidah Azlin binti Wan Ismail, 28, and five other fellow Malaysians were being transported to Narathiwat Court on Monday morning.
The singer, who records under the name Eda Ezrin, made it big with her hit “Cinta Setandan Pisang” and Thai authorities had to step up security as many of her fans had crossed the border to provide her with moral support.
Police arrested the six suspects at their hotel rooms at 3.30am on Friday and found 6,060 methamphetamine pills in one of the rooms.
The other suspects were identified as Mohamad Alif bin Deraman, 32; Mohamad Affendi bin Ahmad, 34; Nur Aida binti Mamat, 32; Eridieka bin Mohd Noor, 31; and Zuhaira Nasrin, 25.
Police had to cordon off the crowd of fans as they surged towards the pop star, who had covered herself in a veil and sunglasses while being escorted to court.
Her arrest made the headlines in Malaysia, with plainclothes Malaysian police also being dispatched to observe the interrogation at the police station.
A Malaysian police officer, who requested anonymity, said this alleged drug ring had been monitored for a while now, but they did not have enough evidence to make arrests.
After learning about the bust-up in Thailand, they crossed over to observe the investigation.
A source at Sungai Kolok Police Station said none of the six suspects confessed they owned the meth pills and reserved their right to testify only in court. However, police said, urine tests revealed all six of them had consumed the drug.
The suspects have been charged with having meth pills in their possession with the intent to sell and consume them. Two suspects, Noor and Nasim, were also charged with unlawful entry as their passports did not have an entry stamp.