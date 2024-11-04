Thai police nab Malaysian pop-star, 5 others with haul of meth pills

A popular Malaysian singer and five of her accomplices were charged on Monday for allegedly bringing 6,000-plus methamphetamine pills across the border.

Some 50 commando police were deployed to provide security as Wan Norsahidah Azlin binti Wan Ismail, 28, and five other fellow Malaysians were being transported to Narathiwat Court on Monday morning.

The singer, who records under the name Eda Ezrin, made it big with her hit “Cinta Setandan Pisang” and Thai authorities had to step up security as many of her fans had crossed the border to provide her with moral support.