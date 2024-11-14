Indian tourist injured in attack outside Pattaya 7-Eleven

An Indian tourist was rushed to hospital after breaking a leg and getting a gash on his face in a brawl outside a convenience store on Pattaya Beach Road early on Thursday.
Anngad Chandhok, 38, was reportedly attacked by a Thai man at about 3am on Thursday outside 7-Eleven branch No 08224.
Police have launched a manhunt for the alleged attacker, but are holding off on taking action against the male 7-Eleven staff member who was allegedly quarrelling with the tourist before he was attacked.
Police said they are waiting for approval from the store to check its security camera feed before deciding if charges will be pressed against the staff.
The 7-Eleven staff concerned claimed that the tourist had been complaining that he did not receive all the goods he had paid for, but the staff member insisted he had given the Chandhok all the items he had bought.
After the dispute, he said, he pushed the tourist out of the shop and someone outside stepped in to help. He claimed the tourist would not stop making accusations and maybe someone hit him in the face or he may have stumbled and fallen on his own.
However, an onlooker said the staff had called out to someone to help and continued quarrelling with the tourist outside the store before a third man came and hit the Indian man in the face.
Another onlooker said the male staff was responding very rudely to the tourist before a third man showed up and hit the tourist, causing him to fall and break his leg.
Pol Captain Alis Puangsawai, the deputy crime suppression inspector at Pattaya Police Station, said the police will ensure justice for the injured tourist and fears the incident would affect tourism in the seaside town.