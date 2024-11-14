Indian tourist injured in attack outside Pattaya 7-Eleven

An Indian tourist was rushed to hospital after breaking a leg and getting a gash on his face in a brawl outside a convenience store on Pattaya Beach Road early on Thursday.

Anngad Chandhok, 38, was reportedly attacked by a Thai man at about 3am on Thursday outside 7-Eleven branch No 08224.

Police have launched a manhunt for the alleged attacker, but are holding off on taking action against the male 7-Eleven staff member who was allegedly quarrelling with the tourist before he was attacked.

Police said they are waiting for approval from the store to check its security camera feed before deciding if charges will be pressed against the staff.