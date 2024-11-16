Chiang Mai’s new public park a paradise for bird lovers

Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) has turned a 300-rai (48-hectare) area around the Nong Khieo Reservoir into a new pet-friendly public park that is also an attraction for bird lovers.

The Chiang Mai PAO Park is located behind City Hall, in the compound of Chiang Mai Civic Centre in Muang district of the northern province.

The PAO said it aims to make the park a new landmark for locals and tourists visiting Chiang Mai, offering a large green space that serves as the city’s lungs and a place where pet owners can relax and exercise with their companions.

The highlight of the park is the aviary zone that features parrot shows by the Free Flying Bird Lovers Association every Wednesday and Saturday, except when it’s raining, to avoid health impacts on the birds.

The stars of the show include a variety of macaws, conures, forpuses (a genus of parrot), and cockatiels that are both lovely and smart, ready to capture the hearts of all spectators.

As the avians can fly freely in the park, the PAO advises against wearing expensive jewellery that might be “stolen” by little winged thieves.

The association has parrots for sale for those who are interested, and will offer tips and techniques for keeping feathered companions healthy and happy for years to come.