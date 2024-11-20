3 injured as explosions rock Songkhla’s Thepha district

Three people were injured when two bombs were detonated in a construction camp in Songkhla’s Thepha district on Wednesday morning. One of the injured was a nine-year-old boy.

Two more explosions took place about four hours later near the same camp, but no casualties were recorded.

The first attack took place at 6.10am at the site where the world’s tallest Guanyin temple is being built, prompting the authorities to evacuate the remaining 30 workers.

Pol Colonel Thammarat Phetnongchum, commander of Thepha police station, said some 150 teachers and students from Yala, who were at a resort nearby to participate in scout training, also returned home. The resort is about a kilometre from the construction site.