India predicted to surpass US, China in oil consumption

National oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc has forecast that India will soon surpass the United States, China and the European Union to become the world’s biggest oil consumer.

The forecast was made by PRISM, PTT’s research arm, and presented at the event “2024 Annual Petroleum Outlook Forum: Regenerative Thailand with Cleanergy”, held in Bangkok on Thursday.

PRISM estimated that global oil usage this year will expand from the previous year by around 1 million barrels per day, with 58% of global oil used by the transport sector, followed by the industrial sector at 28%.

PRISM said the current rankings in oil consumption, with the US on top, followed by China and EU, may soon change under the 2nd term administration of US president-elect Donald Trump.

Trump’s policy will address trade deficits by increasing tariffs on imported goods, said PRISM, adding that the country most affected by this is China, whose economy is already vulnerable.