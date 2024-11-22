A pledge to enhance disaster preparedness across Asia Pacific 2 decades after tsunami

Experts have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening tsunami warning systems and enhancing disaster preparedness across the Asia-Pacific region, two decades after the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami that claimed nearly 230,000 lives.
At a commemorative event organised by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, titled "20 Years On: Remembering the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami" on Thursday, international specialists and government officials gathered to reflect on lessons learnt and discuss strategies for improving disaster resilience.
Significant progress in Early Warning Systems
One of the most notable achievements since the 2004 catastrophe has been the establishment of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Early Warning System, which now encompasses 27 countries. Thailand, in particular, has made remarkable strides in developing its warning capabilities, according to Air Chief Marshal Somnuek Swatteuk from Thailand's National Disaster Warning Centre, who highlighted the nation's shift towards a comprehensive multi-hazard approach.
"The 2004 tsunami served as a critical wake-up call, highlighting the urgent need for effective preparedness and resilience against natural disasters, which have only intensified due to climate change," noted Eksiri Pintaruchi, permanent secretary at Thailand's Foreign Ministry.
Lessons learned and future priorities
Kamal Kishore, special representative of the secretary-general for the United Nations Office of Disaster Risk Reduction, outlined three key priorities for enhancing regional resilience:
Community-based approach to disaster management
Lt-General Amnat Barlee, director of the Relief and Community Health Bureau at the Thai Red Cross Society, emphasised the crucial role of local actors in disaster recovery.
He highlighted the multifaceted challenges faced during the 2004 recovery efforts, including providing housing, food, and restoring livelihoods, whilst underlining the importance of empowering communities in disaster preparedness.
The Philippines' Ambassador Maria Teresa T Almojuela reinforced this perspective, stating that resilience is fundamentally community-based and requires engagement from all sectors, including private enterprises.
International collaboration and financial innovation
Japan's experience has provided valuable insights into the "build back better" approach. Suzuki Kazuya, chief representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, outlined three essential components:
World Bank senior water resources management specialist Sanjay Pahuja proposed innovative financing mechanisms, including catastrophic bonds, to ensure countries are better equipped financially to respond to disasters effectively.
Regional vulnerabilities and solutions
The Maldives' unique challenges were highlighted by Safeenaz Hassan from the National Disaster Management Authority, who stressed the importance of robust infrastructure to protect against both natural disasters and climate change impacts.
AR Subbiah from the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia noted how technological advancements have significantly improved early warning capabilities across the region.
Thailand's leading role
Thailand has demonstrated significant leadership in regional disaster preparedness, particularly through the ESCAP Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Tsunami, Disaster, and Climate Preparedness.
At the event, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry announced the country's donation of $500,000 to the Trust Fund, reaffirming its commitment to ongoing support for the initiative.
The nation made an initial contribution of US$10 million in 2005 as a founding member, with the fund continuing to receive support from countries across Asia and Europe.
Looking ahead
The commemorative event also featured a Disaster Resilience Exhibition, showcasing innovations in disaster resilience and best practices in post-disaster recovery.
Contributing organisations included the United Nations Development Programme, the Thai Red Cross Society, and the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center.
As climate change continues to pose increasing challenges, experts emphasised that the spirit of international cooperation witnessed after the 2004 tsunami must be maintained and strengthened.
The consensus among participants was clear: investing in early warning systems, empowering local communities, and fostering regional collaboration were essential for building a more resilient Asia-Pacific region.