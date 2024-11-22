A pledge to enhance disaster preparedness across Asia Pacific 2 decades after tsunami

International collaboration and financial innovation

Japan's experience has provided valuable insights into the "build back better" approach. Suzuki Kazuya, chief representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, outlined three essential components:

Economic and social reconstruction alongside infrastructure development

Utilising disasters as opportunities for improvement

Preventing future risks through proactive disaster investment

World Bank senior water resources management specialist Sanjay Pahuja proposed innovative financing mechanisms, including catastrophic bonds, to ensure countries are better equipped financially to respond to disasters effectively.

Regional vulnerabilities and solutions

The Maldives' unique challenges were highlighted by Safeenaz Hassan from the National Disaster Management Authority, who stressed the importance of robust infrastructure to protect against both natural disasters and climate change impacts.

AR Subbiah from the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia noted how technological advancements have significantly improved early warning capabilities across the region.

Thailand's leading role

Thailand has demonstrated significant leadership in regional disaster preparedness, particularly through the ESCAP Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Tsunami, Disaster, and Climate Preparedness.

At the event, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry announced the country's donation of $500,000 to the Trust Fund, reaffirming its commitment to ongoing support for the initiative.

The nation made an initial contribution of US$10 million in 2005 as a founding member, with the fund continuing to receive support from countries across Asia and Europe.

Looking ahead

The commemorative event also featured a Disaster Resilience Exhibition, showcasing innovations in disaster resilience and best practices in post-disaster recovery.

Contributing organisations included the United Nations Development Programme, the Thai Red Cross Society, and the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center.

As climate change continues to pose increasing challenges, experts emphasised that the spirit of international cooperation witnessed after the 2004 tsunami must be maintained and strengthened.

The consensus among participants was clear: investing in early warning systems, empowering local communities, and fostering regional collaboration were essential for building a more resilient Asia-Pacific region.

