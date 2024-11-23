Nation Group gives necessities to orphanage in Chiang Mai

Nation Group volunteers, led by chief executive Shine Bunnag on Saturday, delivered food, clothes and other necessities to Wat Dok Jan in Chiang Mai’s Muang district.

The monastery with some 100 monks also operates as an orphanage, taking care of nearly 800 children and adolescents in Tha Sala subdistrict of the northern province.

Shine also offered scholarships worth 300,000 baht to the temple to support the education of underprivileged youths.

Joining Shine were Nation TV’s deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan, and Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai Pongwiwatchai, chief of Chiang Mai police, who led 40 police officers and 10 soldiers in helping to deliver the goods to the children.

Nation Group’s business partners, including Boon Rawd Brewery and Siam Piwat Group, also donated drinking water, snacks and clothes to the campaign, which is part of the “Nation Pun Namjai” or “Kindness from Nation Group” initiative.

Shine said this is the second time that Nation Group volunteers visited Wat Dok Jan to provide handouts. The first time was in October, when the temple was recovering from flooding in the previous month.

“There are still signs of damage from the flood, and the children here are still in need of food, clothes, and materials to fix their beds and furniture,” he said. “We thank all parties for volunteering and donating to the children, helping us bring smiles back to their faces.”

The temple abbot said that as the cold season arrived, children also needed winter clothes, mattresses, and construction materials to build beds. Donations can be made via Nation Group or directly at the temple, he added.