Bus services from Bangkok to Phnom Penh and Siem Reap resume on Friday  

The government-run Transport Company will resume two bus routes to Phnom Penh and Siem Reap in Cambodia starting on Friday.

Atthawit Rakjamroon, acting president of Transport Co, on Tuesday signed a contract with Neak Oknha Suo Vireak, chairman and CEO of Vireak Buntham Express Co Ltd, on the resumption of the Bangkok-Siem Reap and Bangkok-Phnom Penh routes.

The two routes had been suspended since March 25, 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

After signing the contract, Atthawit said the two routes would make it more convenient for tourists to travel from Bangkok to the two Cambodian cities and back during the high tourism season.