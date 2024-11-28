Bus services from Bangkok to Phnom Penh and Siem Reap resume on Friday  

The government-run Transport Company will resume two bus routes to Phnom Penh and Siem Reap in Cambodia starting on Friday.
Atthawit Rakjamroon, acting president of Transport Co, on Tuesday signed a contract with Neak Oknha Suo Vireak, chairman and CEO of Vireak Buntham Express Co Ltd, on the resumption of the Bangkok-Siem Reap and Bangkok-Phnom Penh routes.
The two routes had been suspended since March 25, 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic.
After signing the contract, Atthawit said the two routes would make it more convenient for tourists to travel from Bangkok to the two Cambodian cities and back during the high tourism season.
The Bangkok-Aranyaprathet-Poi Pet – Phnom Penh route covers a total distance of 719 kilometres. The Transport Co will use 36-seater air-conditioned buses to provide two trips per day – from Morchit 2 Bus Terminal at 7am and from Phnom Penh at 7am. The fare is 900 baht for the 11-hour trip.
The Bangkok-Aranyaprathet-Poi Pet - Siem Reap route covers a total distance of 424 kilometres. The Transport Co will use 36-seater air-conditioned buses to provide four trips per day.
The buses will leave Morchit 2 Bus Terminal at 8am and 9am and leave Siem Reap at 8am and 9am as well. The fare will be 750 baht for the seven-hour trip.
Atthawit said the resumed routes would increase to 12 the number of bus routes of Transport Co to neighbouring countries – 10 to Laos and two to Cambodia.