Why are coffee prices trading near half-century highs?

Spiking prices will benefit farmers with the crop this year, but challenge traders who face crippling hedging costs on exchanges and a scramble to receive the beans they pre-bought.

WHAT DRIVES PRICES?

Production problems linked to bad weather in Brazil and Vietnam have seen global supplies lagging demand for three years. That has left stocks depleted and driven benchmark ICE exchange prices to a peak of $3.36 per lb.

The last time coffee traded that high was in 1977 when snow destroyed swathes of Brazil's plantations. However, the shock to consumers was much bigger back then. If adjusted for inflation, $3.36 per lb in 1977 would be equivalent to $17.68 today.

Experts are meanwhile predicting yet another year of lacklustre coffee output.