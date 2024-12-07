UNESCO experts to check proposed high-speed railway station site

Experts from United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) are scheduled to join Thai authorities in inspecting the site for the new Ayutthaya Station from January 18-22, to ensure that the construction and the station pose no negative impact to the Ayutthaya Historical Park, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said on Friday.

The station is part of the fourth and fifth contracts of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project, running from Ban Pho to Phra Kaew stations in Ayutthaya province, a distance of 13.3 km.

The Office of Natural Resources and Environment Policy and Planning had instructed the SRT to prepare an HIA (Heritage Impact Assessment) report on the new station, which will be built near the Ayutthaya Historical Park in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district.

The report was submitted to UNESCO on November 25, SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said.

He said UNESCO had requested additional information on two topics: Additional review of the railway development project and connectivity between the station and future transport projects.

Veeris said the revised report is expected to be resubmitted in January next year, before the scheduled visit of UNESCO experts from January 18-22.