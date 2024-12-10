Stay safe the year-end holiday shopping season with good cyber hygiene practices

This period sees a surge in online activities and financial transactions — ranging from scouring for the best shopping deals to cross-border money transfers for holiday gifts.

Consequently, this holiday shopping season becomes a prime opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit unsuspecting digital shoppers through phishing scams, fraudulent websites, and payment fraud.



The impact is evident in the losses reported in Thailand over the past three years (March 1, 2022, to October 31, 2024), amounting to 74.8 billion baht across 708,141 online fraud complaints.

The most commonly reported scams involve goods or service sales, resulting in 4.72 billion baht in damages. With online activity expected to surge during the upcoming shopping season, this highlights the urgent need for heightened cybersecurity awareness.

“As Thailand's retail and e-commerce industry grows and cyber threats become more sophisticated, the need for robust cybersecurity measures is more critical than ever,” said Piya Jitnimit, Country Manager of Thailand, Palo Alto Networks.

“While the government plays a key role in protecting consumers by fostering a safer online environment through various strategies and regulations, awareness and preparedness are essential for a strong defense. Retailers and businesses must take proactive measures to secure their platforms, while consumers should remain vigilant to enjoy a safe holiday season.”