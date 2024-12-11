PEA rules out irregularities in overseas electricity distribution



The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has issued a statement clarifying recent concerns about alleged irregularities in the distribution of electricity to neighbouring countries, particularly Myanmar.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, PEA deputy governor Pradit Fuangfoo said that electricity supply to Myanmar's Tachileik City is part of a government-to-government agreement. The power is sold to a local electricity board, which then distributes it to households, businesses, and public institutions.

Pradit emphasised that the power purchase agreement with Allure Group (P&E) Co Ltd, the intermediary company, has been thoroughly vetted by Thai authorities. The company has consistently paid electricity bills, either by cheque or bank transfer. Any allegations of money laundering or drug trafficking are unfounded and have been dismissed by the court.

The PEA remains committed to ensuring that its electricity supply operations comply with all relevant laws and regulations. The authority would continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate action if any illegal activities were detected, he assured.



