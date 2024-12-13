889 tourists evacuated as Phu Kradueng shuts down for safety reasons

The last group of 889 tourists staying overnight atop Phu Kradueng in Loei province were evacuated on Friday morning, following the indefinite closure of Phu Kradueng National Park.

The tourists were escorted down the mountain by park officials after the park’s chief, Adisorn Hemthanon, announced the closure on Thursday. This decision was made to prevent further attacks by wild elephants.

The closure came after a wild elephant attacked and killed a 49-year-old woman from Chachoengsao. The attack took place as she and another woman were walking along the Ong Phra Buddha Metta nature trail towards the Phen Phop Waterfall. The elephant reportedly charged at her twice, causing her death.