CP Family climbs to 19th in global wealth rankings

The Chearavanont family, which controls the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), has solidified its position among the world's wealthiest, ranking 19th on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index with a net worth of $44.1 billion.

The family’s ascent to global prominence is a testament to the success and diversification of the CP Group, a conglomerate with interests spanning agriculture, retail, telecommunications, and real estate.

The roots of the family's fortune can be traced back to 1921 when Chia Ek Chor, the grandfather of current senior chairman Dhanin Chearavanont, fled a typhoon-ravaged village in southern China and began a new life in Thailand, selling vegetable seeds with his brother.

Under Dhanin’s leadership, the CP Group transformed into a global powerhouse. In 2012, the company made headlines by acquiring a significant stake in Chinese insurance giant Ping An Insurance from HSBC for $9.4 billion.

More recently, the next generation of the Chearavanont family has embraced innovation. Korawad Chearavanont, Dhanin’s grandson, founded a technology startup in 2020, leveraging his entrepreneurial spirit and the resources of the CP Group.

The Walton family, owners of Walmart, topped the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $432.4 billion. Other notable entries include the Al Nahyan family of Abu Dhabi, the Al Thani family of Qatar, and the Hermès family of France.