Hua Hin Airport set for international status as passenger numbers up

Hua Hin Airport is poised to elevate its status to an international airport after a significant surge in passenger numbers.

The airport has witnessed a remarkable increase, with more than 75,000 passengers recorded in fiscal year 2024.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri recently visited the airport to inspect its development and discuss future plans. The minister highlighted the growing popularity of Hua Hin as a tourist destination, particularly among domestic travellers.

“We are working closely with airlines to explore the potential of expanding flight routes, including those to and from the Northeast region,” Manaporn said. “This will not only boost tourism but also cater to the needs of both domestic and international travellers.”

The government has allocated significant funds to upgrade the airport’s infrastructure to international standards. This includes expanding the runway width to 45 metres, reinforcing the runway surface, and installing advanced airport electrical systems. These improvements will enable the airport to accommodate larger aircraft and facilitate international flights.

The Ministry of Transport says it is also committed to developing human capital in the aviation industry. The government is exploring initiatives to provide scholarships for young people in the region to pursue aviation studies.

“We aim to cultivate a skilled workforce to support the growth of the aviation sector in Thailand,” Manaporn said.

With these ongoing developments, Hua Hin Airport is well positioned to become a major international gateway, contributing to the economic growth of Prachuap Khiri Khan province and the nation as a whole.