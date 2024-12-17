Cabinet approves 8-day toll waiver for Bangkok’s outbound routes

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT)’s decision to waive toll fees on two outbound expressways for eight days at yearend was given the Cabinet’s approval on Tuesday.

Anukool Pruksanusak, deputy government spokesman, told reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting that the lawmakers acknowledge EXAT’s decision to waive toll fees for the Bang Na-Chon Buri and Kanchanaphisek (Bang Phli-Suk Sawat) expressways from December 26 to January 2.

These expressways will be free of charge from midnight on December 26 until midnight on January 2, he said.