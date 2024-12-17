Cabinet approves 8-day toll waiver for Bangkok’s outbound routes

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT)’s decision to waive toll fees on two outbound expressways for eight days at yearend was given the Cabinet’s approval on Tuesday.
Anukool Pruksanusak, deputy government spokesman, told reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting that the lawmakers acknowledge EXAT’s decision to waive toll fees for the Bang Na-Chon Buri and Kanchanaphisek (Bang Phli-Suk Sawat) expressways from December 26 to January 2.
These expressways will be free of charge from midnight on December 26 until midnight on January 2, he said.
The EXAT reported to the Cabinet that it expects some 2.66 million motorists to use the two expressways during the eight-day period and that it would lose 96 million baht in revenue.
The spokesman said the Cabinet also approved the Highways Department’s proposal to waive toll fees for motorways No 7 and No 9 for the same eight-day period.
The No 7 motorway connects Bangkok with Chonburi and Pattaya, while No 9 is the Bangkok outer ring road. Both motorways are the two main gateways for Bangkokians to leave the capital.
The department reckons the government will lose about 207.86 million baht from the lifting of toll fees on the two motorways.