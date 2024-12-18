DSI ready to take iCon Group case to prosecution next week

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) announced that its investigation team has finalised its case against the iCon Group and that it will be submitted to the Special Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

DSI spokesman Pol Maj-General Woranan Srilam said on Wednesday that the investigators had convened with prosecutors as well as accounting experts and information technology specialists to finalise a comprehensive case file.

The iCon Group, an online business accused of luring investors but failing to deliver on its promises, was busted and 18 of its executives were arrested on October 16.

Among the detainees are three celebrities – Yuranunt Pamornmontri, Kan Kantathavorn, and Pechaya Wattanamontree – who have provided their written defence.