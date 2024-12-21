Most of Thailand to get cooler with morning fog

In its daily forecast on Saturday, the Thai Meteorological Department said cool to cold weather and morning fog are likely in the North, Northeast, Central including metropolitan Bangkok, the East and upper South regions.
Cold to very cold weather is forecast for mountaintops in the North and Northeast, the department added.
It urged people to take care of their health in the changing weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air.
Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will bring isolated thundershowers to the lower South, with waves rising to 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with morning fog. Temperature lows of 15-18°C and highs of 29-31°C. Cold to very cold with isolated frost on the mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool to cold with morning fog. Lows of 12-17°C and highs of 28-31°C. Cold to very cold on the mountaintops.
Central: Cool with morning fog. Lows of 17-19°C and highs of 31-32°C.
East: Cool with morning fog: Lows of 17-21°C and highs of 30-32°C. Waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (East Coast): Cool mornings with isolated thundershowers mostly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 19-26°C and highs of 28-32°C. Waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-34°C. Wave about 1 metre high and rising to 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with morning fog. Lows of 19-21°C and highs of 29-32°C.