Most of Thailand to get cooler with morning fog

In its daily forecast on Saturday, the Thai Meteorological Department said cool to cold weather and morning fog are likely in the North, Northeast, Central including metropolitan Bangkok, the East and upper South regions.

Cold to very cold weather is forecast for mountaintops in the North and Northeast, the department added.

It urged people to take care of their health in the changing weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air.

Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will bring isolated thundershowers to the lower South, with waves rising to 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.