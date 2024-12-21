Wild elephants caused 227 deaths in 12 years; efforts to address this intensify

Over the past three years (2021–2023), wild elephants have left conservation areas over 37,000 times, causing more than 3,800 instances of damage to property and agricultural crops. Alarmingly, between 2012 and 2024, there were 227 fatalities and 203 injuries caused by wild elephants.

In 2024, wild elephants exited conservation areas 11,468 times, causing 1,975 incidents of damage. These included 1,610 cases of crop destruction, 554 cases of property damage, 34 injuries, and 39 fatalities. These figures represent an upward trend compared to the same period in 2023, which saw 29 injuries and 22 fatalities.

In 2024, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation provided compensation totaling

4,810,622.75 baht to assist citizens, officials, and volunteers affected by injuries or fatalities caused by wildlife. This support was issued in accordance with established guidelines and covered 34 fatalities and 60 injuries resulting from incidents involving wild elephants (60 cases), gaur (15 cases), banteng (1 case), and monkeys (18 cases).

The breakdown of compensation is as follows:

Officials: 2 fatalities, 3 injuries, totalling 1,051,526 baht

Volunteers: 1 fatality, 2 injuries, totalling 202,400 baht

Citizens: 31 fatalities, 55 injuries, totalling 3,556,696.75 baht

The budget was allocated based on the Guidelines for Compensation for Those Affected by Wildlife, 2024, and the Welfare Payment Guidelines for Forest Protection Officers, 2023.

The department urges the public to contribute by supporting affected individuals and encouraging officials and volunteers who are working tirelessly to monitor and deter wild elephants from causing harm to lives and property.