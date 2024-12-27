Bangkok joins Sama Mongkol celebrations honouring His Majesty

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will be joining the government’s Sama Mongkol celebration events on January 14, 2025, when His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn will officially surpass the lifespan of King Rama I, the esteemed founder of the Chakri dynasty.

Phra Bat Somdet Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok Maharat (King Rama I), passed away on September 7, 1809, at the age of 72 years, six months and nine days (26,469 days). The celebration when the current king reaches and crosses this milestone is known in Thailand as Sama Mongkol.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt together with BMA permanent secretary Wantanee Wattana attended the first meeting of the organisation committee of the Sama Mongol celebration on December 18. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was held at Phakdibodin Building, Government House.

The government deems it appropriate to organise the Sama Mongkol celebration in honour of His Majesty the King, which will include royal ceremonies, formal events, campaigns, and various activities. A committee has been appointed to oversee the organisation of above mentioned events, and will meet to ensure that the celebration is carried out in an orderly and dignified manner, befitting His Majesty’s glory.