New garbage collection boat to soon clean up Bangkok’s canals

The new, improved “Phithak Thara” boat will be launched soon to operate on all canals in Bangkok for collecting garbage and adding oxygen to the city’s waterways.
Pornphrom Vikitsreth, adviser to the Bangkok governor and chief sustainability officer of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on December 18 witnessed the testing of a new garbage collection boat at Prem Prachakon Canal in Chatuchak district.
Precious Shipping Pcl started working on upgrading the boat’s performance since November 19 to further reduce human labour as well as add the oxygenation function while the boat is in operation.
The Phithak Thara (protect the water) is 5.65 metres long, 3.5 metres wide and can operate at least 80 centimetres deep. It is made from high-density polyethylene that is durable against sunlight, water leakage, and damage from impact, barnacle and lichens.
With a single conveyor belt, the boat can carry a maximum of 300 kilograms of garbage per trip, while most of its parts are recyclable.
Pornphrom said the city is planning to deploy the boat to clear garbage in all canals in the metropolitan areas, including the Prem Prachakon, Lat Phrao, Saen Saeb, Phadung Krung Kasem, Ong Ang, Bang Lamphu, Khu Mueang Doem, and Prawet Buri Rom canals.
The project aims to prevent garbage from floating into the river and ocean, as well as maximise the draining capacity of the waterways by eliminating blockades, he said.
Pornphrom said the BMA has signed a memorandum of understanding with Precious Shipping Plc to modify the boat, which was built by Asian Marine Service Plc for the city’s Water Drainage Department, to increase its efficiency and suitability for Bangkok’s canals.
The BMA is also running a campaign to encourage communities along the canals to change their behaviour in managing waste.
Bangkokians have been urged to refrain from dumping garbage into waterways by raising awareness on the impact of such actions on the environment, health, transportation, and relevant aspects.