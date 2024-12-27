New garbage collection boat to soon clean up Bangkok’s canals

The new, improved “Phithak Thara” boat will be launched soon to operate on all canals in Bangkok for collecting garbage and adding oxygen to the city’s waterways.

Pornphrom Vikitsreth, adviser to the Bangkok governor and chief sustainability officer of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on December 18 witnessed the testing of a new garbage collection boat at Prem Prachakon Canal in Chatuchak district.

Precious Shipping Pcl started working on upgrading the boat’s performance since November 19 to further reduce human labour as well as add the oxygenation function while the boat is in operation.