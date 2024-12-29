AOT confirms no abnormalities reported as Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216 departed

At least 127 people have been confirmed dead so far, according to the local fire department, CNN reported. Two people, both crew members, were pulled alive from the wreckage, but rescuers warned that chances of finding other survivors are slim.

Two Thai nationals were on board according to other reports but their fate was unclear.

Keerati Kijmanawat, president of Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT), expressed his deepest condolences regarding this incident.

He confirmed that there were no reports of abnormalities with the aircraft or the runway when Flight 7C 2216 departed from Runway 02R at Suvarnabhumi Airport.