AOT confirms no abnormalities reported as Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216 departed

At least 127 people have been confirmed dead so far, according to the local fire department, CNN reported. Two people, both crew members, were pulled alive from the wreckage, but rescuers warned that chances of finding other survivors are slim.
Two Thai nationals were on board according to other reports but their fate was unclear.
Keerati Kijmanawat, president of Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT), expressed his deepest condolences regarding this incident.
He confirmed that there were no reports of abnormalities with the aircraft or the runway when Flight 7C 2216 departed from Runway 02R at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
At the time, there were no reports of bird strikes or obstructions on the runway from relevant agencies. AOT says it prioritises aviation and passenger safety by implementing regular inspections of runways, lighting systems, bird-deterrence measures, and maintenance in compliance with international safety standards.
"AOT is confident that Thailand's aviation management adheres to international standards for ensuring both safety and security inspections of all aircraft before departure, emphasising passenger safety as the top priority," Keerati said.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit said Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216 departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 2.11am from Gate F6 and took off from runway 02R. Upon landing at Muan International Airport, the aircraft’s landing gear failed to deploy, causing it to skid along the runway and catch fire.
Suriya expressed his deepest condolences to those affected by the incident.
"The Ministry of Transport and all relevant agencies are fully committed to assisting those affected by this tragedy. Aviation authorities have been instructed to prioritise passenger safety in accordance with international standards while providing necessary support to all passengers," Suriya said.