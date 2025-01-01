Viral video shows Japanese tourist in tussle with Chiang Mai policeman

A Japanese tourist was seen in a viral TikTok video clip grabbing the collar of a policeman in downtown Chiang Mai on New Year’s Eve and threatening to assault him after the officer stopped the tourist from releasing a floating lantern illegally.

The 18-second clip was posted by a TikTok user, who goes by the name of Yannis, around midnight on Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, it was viewed over 4.5 million times and was shared over 9,300 times. It received over 235,000 “likes” and received over 8,500 comments.

The video was captioned “This guy will start 2025 in jail”.